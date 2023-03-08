JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check point in Jackson County in April.

Troopers say the check point is scheduled to take place between 6 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, on Route 21 in front of the Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley. WVSP say troopers have designated an alternate check point site in front of the WVSP detachment on Ripley Road.

According to the WVSP, troopers will be focusing on enforcing laws regarding driving under the influence, but will also focus on instances of reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.

The WVSP says one way people can help keep their roadways safe is to report when they see a suspected impaired or reckless driver, criminal violations, or even a stranded vehicle by calling the *SP (*77) system by dialing *77.