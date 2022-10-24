PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County.

According to the WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will be located on Route 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. Officials say an alternate location for the site will be along Route 34 in front of the old WVSP Teays Valley detachment in Hurricane.

Troopers say the goal of the checkpoint is to enforce laws against driving under the influence, but they will also be watching for reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.

The WVSP urges anyone who sees possible drunk drivers, reckless driving, criminal violations, or even a stranded driver to alert troopers by using the “SP System.” To use the system, travelers can dial *SP (*77) to make the report to the nearest WVSP detachment. Troopers say the system works on hands-free cellular devices.