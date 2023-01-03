KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January.

According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet.

Troopers say the checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention in an effort to deter impaired drivers and to educate the public about the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.