KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County.

According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area.

The WVSP is working in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention to deter impaired drivers as well as create awareness of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.