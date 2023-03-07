KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be holding a sobriety check point in Charleston this St. Patrick’s Day.

According to WVSP, the check point is being held in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention on Friday, March 17, 2023 on Washington St. West in Charleston in front of the old Tyler Middle School. Troopers say, weather permitting, the check point will begin at 6 p.m. and last until midnight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the goal of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers and to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The WVSP says one way people can help keep their roadways safe is to report when they see a suspected impaired driver.

The WVSP says in the event of weather, the participating law enforcement officers will be placed on directed/saturation patrols throughout the time frame of the checkpoint.