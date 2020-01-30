West Virginia State Police recover stolen WVSP Humvee

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police is investigating a stolen WVSP Humvee.

The WVSP says the Humvee had been in Charleston for repairs when it was discovered missing. The vehicle has been recovered in Campbell’s Creek. One suspect, Matthew Lee Loggins, 28, of Campbell’s Creek, has been arrested for grand larceny.

West Virginia State Police recover a stolen WVSP Humvee. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Mitchell)

This investigation is on-going.

