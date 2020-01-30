Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

West Virginia State Police recover stolen WVSP Humvee

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia State Police recover a stolen WVSP Humvee. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Mitchell)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police is investigating a stolen WVSP Humvee.

The WVSP says the Humvee had been in Charleston for repairs when it was discovered missing. The vehicle has been recovered in Campbell’s Creek. One suspect, Matthew Lee Loggins, 28, of Campbell’s Creek, has been arrested for grand larceny.

West Virginia State Police recover a stolen WVSP Humvee. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Mitchell)

This investigation is on-going.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events