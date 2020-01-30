KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police is investigating a stolen WVSP Humvee.
The WVSP says the Humvee had been in Charleston for repairs when it was discovered missing. The vehicle has been recovered in Campbell’s Creek. One suspect, Matthew Lee Loggins, 28, of Campbell’s Creek, has been arrested for grand larceny.
This investigation is on-going.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio University board approves new esport community
- Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56
- Lincoln County Schools employee under investigation
- West Virginia State Police recover stolen WVSP Humvee
- Glasgow water service now belongs to West Virginia American Water
- St. Albans police shares warning of new mail scam
- Virginia residents react to possible “Vexit” after invite to join West Virginia
- Federal Grand Jury Seated in VA Clarksburg Deaths
- World Health Organization declares public health emergency as number of coronavirus cases grows
- Number of fatal mining accidents dropped in 2019