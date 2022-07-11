MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

WVSP says that 32-year-old Brittany M. Horn, of Kermit, was last seen on June 13 at a home on the 1500 block of Jennings Creek Road in Kermit.

They say she is reported to have left the home on foot and was wearing a backpack, blue jeans and a white shirt.

WVSP says they received information that Horn was also seen at a residence in Louisa, Kentucky, and they are working with Kentucky State Police to verify this sighting.

Anyone with information about Ms. Horn’s whereabouts should call the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)235-6000.