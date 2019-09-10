West Virginia State Police search for missing woman

SUTTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Chandice Rebecca Cochran, 28, was last seen near Birch River, Nicholas County, West Virginia.

Troopers say Cochran is from Sutton, West Virginia. Chandice is 5’3” has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She had last contact with Kristopher Speas of Linn, West Virginia. Speas currently has warrants for his arrest.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Chandice Cochran is sake to contact Sr. Tpr. J. O. Hensley at the West Virginia State Police Sutton Detachment at 304-765-2101.

