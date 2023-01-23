UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are believed to be in danger.

According to WVSP, Ciara Chafin, 15, of Fort Gay, allegedly left her home in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, with her 15-month-old baby, Amearah Lovette. Troopers say they believe the two may be with the baby’s juvenile father.

Troopers say the baby’s father allegedly took a relative’s vehicle in Mingo County and picked up Ciara and Amearah. The vehicle is described as a gray 2008 ford Escape with the West Virginia license plate DZT711.

Anyone who sees the juveniles or the vehicle is asked to contact the Wayne County Detachment of the WVSP at 304-272-5131 or call 911.