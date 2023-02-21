HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are looking for a man they say stole more than $250 worth of cigarettes.

The theft, troopers say, happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at the Rich Oil Gas Station at on Waverly Road in Huntington. Authorities say the suspect ran off with a carton of Newports and two cartons of Marlboro Lights.

A security camera captured an image of the man, and troopers say they are hoping someone can help identify him.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the WVSP at 304-272-5131.