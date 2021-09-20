West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checks on Friday in Kanawha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Kanawha County.

Police say the checkpoint will be held on either Route 21 or Sissonville Drive, North of Charleston in Kanawha County.

The checkpoints are made by the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention with the purpose to deter drunk driving and educate the public about the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Anyone with questions about the sobriety checkpoint can contact First Sergeant CK McKenzie at 304-558-7777.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS