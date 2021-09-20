West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checks on Friday in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Kanawha County.

Police say the checkpoint will be held on either Route 21 or Sissonville Drive, North of Charleston in Kanawha County.

The checkpoints are made by the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention with the purpose to deter drunk driving and educate the public about the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Anyone with questions about the sobriety checkpoint can contact First Sergeant CK McKenzie at 304-558-7777.