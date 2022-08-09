SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Sissonville to raise awareness for the dangers of driving under the influence.

According to the WVSP, the checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, on County Route 21 in front of Sissonville High School.

Troopers say the checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention to deter impaired drivers and create public awareness of the dangers of driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.