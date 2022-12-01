RED HOUSE, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia State Senator has announced he will be switching his political party affiliation.

Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County represents the state’s eighth district in the WV Senate, which covers parts of Kanawha and Putnam counties. Jeffries says he is switching his affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

“I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office,” Jeffries said. “I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.”

Jeffries first ran for election in 2016, promising to work toward bipartisan solutions to West Virginia’s issues, and says he intends to continue that promise.

“Our politics have gotten so personal and difficult,” said Jeffries. “I want to make sure that I serve constituents in a respectful, thoughtful way that leads to a better life for all West Virginians.”

The West Virginia Democratic Party has responded to Jeffries’ announcement. Party Chairman Mike Pushkin said “For Senator Jeffries to claim he doesn’t like the direction of the Democratic Party barely a week after his new party’s de facto leader had to dinner with a Holocaust-denying white supremacist, is like is like being called ugly by a frog.”