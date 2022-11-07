KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston are battling it out to see who can get the most blood donations.

The universities are partnering with the American Red Cross.

The blood drives are taking place on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students, staff, alumni and supporters are encouraged to donate because the American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood.

Anyone who donates will receive a commemorative t-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments to give blood can be made at the Red Cross website.