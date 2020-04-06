West Virginia State University modifies fall 2020 admissions requirements

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University says it is temporarily modifying its admissions requirements for the fall 2020 semester in order to give incoming students more time and flexibility in applying.

The modifications to the standard admissions process come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen college standardized tests such as the ACT and SAT canceled or rescheduled for later in the year.

University officials say the changes do not lower the bar for admission but remove potential barriers for students to enroll for the fall semester. WVSU will also work individually with admitted students who have filed FAFSA to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have suddenly changed as a result of the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times, and we must act accordingly to ensure that all students who seek an education from West Virginia State University are able to do so,” WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins says. “Our commitment to students has never been stronger and these temporary modifications will ensure that we will continue to produce outstanding graduates who will go on to change every environment that they enter.”

West Virginia State University says it will enact the following temporary measures for the fall 2020 semester:

Waive the standardized test requirement (SAT and ACT) for freshmen students applying for fall 2020. This modification is not intended as a change to the admissions policy but is only a temporary modification for students entering in fall 2020 due to situations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Provide flexibility to all students and schools unable to submit official transcripts by August 1, 2020.

Accept freshmen and transfer applications for the fall 2020 semester until August 1, 2020. To apply visit the Office of Undergraduate Admissions webpage.

Offer virtual new student orientation and advising sessions for all incoming fall 2020 freshmen and transfer students to complete matriculation into the institution.

§ WVSU’s Office of Financial Aid will work individually with any admitted students to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have suddenly changed. Students are encouraged to contact their Financial Aid Counselor for personalized assistance. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @WVStateU.