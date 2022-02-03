West Virginia State University receives Naloxboxes through state-wide initiative

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Measures are being taken to prevent overdoses on college campuses in the Mountain State.

West Virginia State University is one of the first universities in the state to install overdose rescue kits known as Naloxboxes. It’s part of an initiative of university campuses called “Be the One.”

WVSU is getting six of the kits.

“So it’s really designed so that you can respond really quickly in the case of an emergency,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute. “There’s a QR code with a 60-second video that walks you through the process of administering naloxone but then there’s also a card on the inside that walks you through that process as well. So someone can be reading that card while someone else is responding so we’re trying to make it as easy to use as possible.”

