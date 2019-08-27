West Virginia State University’s Orchestra to performs in Vienna, Austria

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Chamber Orchestra enters its fourth season at West Virginia State University and this year will reach a global audience.

Music Director, Scott Woodard said, “there really was a need for an ensemble that would tailor to the needs of students, community members, doctors, lawyers, folks who still want to make music but decided to go into a different field.”

Recent performances at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kenney Center gained them the attention that led to a personal invite to perform in the music capital of the world, Vienna, Austria.

The orchestra is one of eight other groups selected out of thousands to perform at the “Beethoven 250” Festival in celebration of the composer’s birthday.

Orchestra Member, Kelton George said, “it’s daunting in a way because some of the best players in the world play in the orchestra that is housed there, so to go on to that stage and try to… not recreate but create an experience for the viewers and the emotional experience for the group during that moment, it’s pressure but it’s not bad. It’s what you practice for.”

The group has about 50 members and everyone is solely relying on fundraisers to pay for this trip. If you’d like to financially support the group, check donations are payable to the West Virginia State University Foundation earmarked to the Charleston Chamber Orchestra.

The group will perform in Vienna in June of 2020.