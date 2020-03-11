West Virginia stops visitation rights to state prisons

Members of the Justice Administration announced that effective today, all visitation rights have stopped at the state’s correction facilities with the exception of lawyers who are urged to video call. The announcement came today in a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and response. March 11, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Justice Administration announced that effective today, all visitation rights have stopped at the state’s correction facilities with the exception of lawyers who are urged to video call. The announcement came today in a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and response.

“Corrections facilities are an area where you have a lot of folks living together in close proximity and you try to do everything you can to prevent introduction to the extent that you can,” Dr. Cathy Slemp, WV State Health Officer and Commissioner of the WV Bureau for Public Health says.

At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Eight people have been tested in the Mountain State and seven of those came back negative. One test is still pending.

Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools, says there is ongoing communication between the 55 school districts to get out up-to-date emergency preparedness plans.

“When you close a school, there are many ramifications of that,” Slemp says. “That is a measure that is pretty serious to do, and so we don’t take that lightly and there are no plans for school closures.”

The Justice Administration is also encouraging people to look closely at how essential travel is, and to avoid nonessential travel that could expose them to the virus. They also say agencies are in regular communication to keep up-to-date information and encourage people to follow the CDC guidelines for preparedness.

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

