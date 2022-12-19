HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – People were out Sunday doing their last-minute Christmas shopping and checking off a few last-minute items on their Christmas to-do lists.

Some were shopping for shoes and clothes, others waited hours to get a picture with Santa, and some say they were just out enjoying the crowd.

“I’ve always done last-minute shopping – Usually the weekend, sometimes the day before Christmas eve. I think there are better deals,” explained Christy Hall. “It’s fun being out here amongst the people. You see people shopping and it gives you a better idea of what you should get for your people,” her husband, Delbert Hall, added.

One local store says they weren’t prepared for the rush.

“This year has been ridiculously busy, much more than last year. We were not prepared for the amount we’re selling. It’s more than double than last, it’s crazy,” said Larissa Noel, the merchandise manager for Pinkies.

They say because of this year’s crowd, they’re already sold out on a lot of their items.

“We will be replacing, but we make everything locally here. We were prepared for the numbers we did last year, and we’re sold out of almost everything,” Noel said.

Still, shoppers stopped by hoping to find their preferred items in a last-minute frenzy.

“I’m looking for shoes because there are a lot in style. I’m looking for a Luke Combs shirt because he’s my favorite singer,” said shoppers, Selena Smith and Sophia Akers.

And shoppers Delbert and Christy Hall say last-minute is the best way to do it.

“Some people say, ‘I’ve been done in September,” and I’m like ‘how do you know what your kids want in September?’ They change their minds more than they change their clothes,” the Halls explained.