West Virginia summer youth camp seeks leadership, financial assistance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – An official for a summer youth camp serving low-income families at West Virginia University says next year’s camp won’t be held unless community partners step in.
The WVU College of Physical Activity and Sports Science operates the National Youth Sports Program. Interim dean Jack Watson tells The Dominion Post that the college wants to continue to be a part of the program. But it needs new leadership and better funding.
The camp’s previous administrator retired in June after 41 years with the university. The half-day camp runs for four weeks. A community meeting on the camp is scheduled for Monday.
