CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia says they will expedite an appeal hearing over whether a judge’s ruling to block the Hope Scholarship program should stand.

The Supreme Court of Appeals says because of this case being expedited, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s request for the stay in the case has been refused.

In her ruling to block the program, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit stated that the program would ultimately take public funds and use it for private education expenses.

The Hope Scholarship voucher program was signed into law by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice in 2021 with plans for it to go into effect for the 2022-2023 school year. More than 3,000 students have already been awarded the scholarship which would be used for education purposes this fall. Each student receives $4,300 to go toward private or homeschooled education.

The order directs the petitioners to file petitioner’s briefs and a joint appendix by no later than Sept. 6, 2022, in which the respondents must file respondent’s briefs by no later than Sept. 23, 2022.

According to the order, an oral argument for the case has been set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.