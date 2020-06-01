West Virginia Supreme Court releases web-series

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — How much do you really know about how the justice system works in West Virginia? The State Supreme Court of Appeals wants to help educate people about the justice system.

The state’s highest court says over the next few weeks it’s rolling out a series of videos – they call it “And Justice For All.” And the video’s look like this:

Giving tours of their courtroom and an inside look on how the courts work.

Justice Evan Jenkins says the judicial system often gets overshadowed with so much focus on the governor and state legislature.

“The judicial branch is so important, it is what the public is going to be relying on to make sure that they are being treated equally and fairly,” he added.

The first video – released today – talks about the similarities between West Virginia’s capitol and the nation’s.

“We hope that this is something that will have a long shelf life that people each week will find a new episode and something that people will not only find entertaining but also informative,” Jenkins says.

Using technology and digital platforms to educate – which could be the future for many years to come.

The Supreme Court has also released videos about domestic abuse in West Virginia. You can find more of those videos in the “Raise Up Your Voice” tab in our community section.

