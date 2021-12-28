West Virginia Tire Disposal fire continues to burn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A fire that started on Christmas Day continues to burn in Nicholas County.

The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. Officials told 13 News on Saturday that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. At that time, there were no road closures or injuries connected to the fire.

West Virginia Tire Disposal fire on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Richwood Fire Department Captain Ian Gladwell)

