CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastern Kentucky will be getting some flood response help from its neighbors to the east.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered that members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) be deployed to Eastern Kentucky. This will include two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft with hoist capability and full operational crews comprised of 14 soldiers.

The crew members will be deployed from Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC) and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion located in Williamstown.

“The mission of the National Guard is to be ready at a moment’s notice to help our citizens in need and right now, our neighbors in Kentucky need our help,” said Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, Adjutant General, WVNG. “Upon the direction of Governor Justice, our aircraft and crews with specialized hoist capability and medical evacuation training will be deployed to Kentucky to help save lives and assist their comrades-in-arms from the Kentucky National Guard. Our men and women are proud to answer this call.”

Governor Justice also declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties in West Virginia.