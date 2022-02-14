CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,262 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 897 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 31 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 476,957 cases and 6023 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 14, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 779 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 180 of them are in the ICU, and 113 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with two in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.

12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 463,672 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 14, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map shows only Wyoming County red. Counties in orange include Preston, Harrison, Upshur, Pocahontas, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln and Putnam counties.

The map lists Wayne, Summers, Boone, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Braxton, Webster, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker, Grant and Mineral counties in gold. Jefferson, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Monongalia, Ohio, Lewis, Gilmer, Wood, Wirt, Jackson, Mason and Cabell counties are in yellow.

According to the state’s map, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Pleasants, Brooke and Hancock counties are all listed in green.