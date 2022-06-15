CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For now, the high price of gasoline does not appear to be hurting tourism in West Virginia, according to state officials. If anything, prices at the pump may be a factor in where people are willing to vacation.

There is the old saying that “home is where the heart is,” and that may be especially true in the Mountain State. Gasoline may be above $5 a gallon across the United States on average, but people still want their summer vacations.

Fuel prices are also spiking the cost of airline tickets, so many people are apparently driving to destinations such as state parks closer to home for so-called “staycations.”

“Our state parks are doing great. You know our bookings and our numbers are really good. And people are electing, in a lot of ways, to stay here and utilize the beauty and the wonderfulness of those state parks, and everything, instead of going off to a beach.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

State leaders also hope more fishing and trail riding opportunities will mean that West Virginia’s economy could benefit from more of these stay-at-home vacations.

To check out more opportunities at West Virginia State Parks, visit the park system’s website.