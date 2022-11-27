SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The holiday season is right around the corner, and local organizations are collecting donations to help those in need. One way to help is through “The Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat & Toy Drive.”

The fundraiser, which is hosted every Saturday after Thanksgiving, is rooted in a 30-year-old tradition started by the late James Harrison, founder of “The Hillbreed,” a local bluegrass band.

Philip Chapman, a volunteer and fellow musician, said Harrison started the tradition to help the Sissonville community during the holiday season. He said it began as an annual benefit concert featuring bluegrass music and eventually transitioned into a seasonal toy collection after a few of the band members died.

“It’s huge. It’s one of the things that I’m doing today that makes me really think about Christmas and really gives you that insight into something special,” Chapman said. “I’m just honored to be here myself.”

Monetary donations as well as coats, gloves, toys and games will be collected until Dec. 15.

Items can be dropped off at the Sissonville Library, Lisa Godwin State Farm Insurance office, and Wesbanco bank.