ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County.

According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a home around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Spencer, West Virginia.

Troopers say Ash was allegedly last seen in Wood County around 4 p.m. near the Piggly Wiggly in Vienna.

WVSP describes Ash as standing approximately 6′ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs, with brown hair that is “curly on top and trimmed on the sides.” He was last seen wearing blue jeans, purple basketball shoes and a white hooded sweatshirt. Troopers say he was also reportedly carrying two trash bags.

Anyone with any information on Ash’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778.