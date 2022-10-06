WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants.

According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette.

Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries from the package and put them in the front of his pants. Troopers say he then took off in a full-sized pickup truck.

WVSP says its is the second time DEWALT batteries have stolen from the store.