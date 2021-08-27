West Virginia trying hard to stop speeding in school zones

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the standard speed limit in school zones is 15 miles per hour.

“When you see the signs blinking yellow, you know there are children present. There are going to be people dropping off their kids, kids walking to the school, school buses coming and going, and you’re expected to go slower than normal in those areas,” said Sgt. Brian Humphries, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

“Please slow down. If it were your child or your family member you would want others to do the same, so just be respectful of us. It’s not very long. Our speed zone is short. There is really no excuse for not following a speed zone,” said Cindy Schilling, Marmet Elementary School Principal.

The fine for speeding in school zones ranges from $100 to $500. In extreme cases, if you are caught going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, the maximum penalty you could face is six months jail time. It’s all in the name of safety.

“They have to cross the street when they get off the bus, and they’re not always paying attention” said Schilling.

“Nobody wants to hit a child, so be cautious when you’re driving around a school,” said Humphries.

This speed zone is enforced even while kids are playing on the playground or in the school yard. Crossing guards volunteer to help slow down traffic and ask residents to follow the speed limit too.

“Make some extra time in the morning for your commute knowing that school buses are going to be stopping and delaying you. There’s going to be school zones that’ll slow you down. Take some extra time, so that you don’t have an incident, don’t have any crashes, and nobody gets hurt,” said Humphries.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!