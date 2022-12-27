CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water.

(Photo credit: Amanda Barber, 13 News Digital Reporter)

The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30.

Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and Recreation, says the city will still have the event, but a new date has not yet been chosen.

“We are currently waiting for the pool to unthaw so we can set a date, and we can get the fish here,” Miller said. ” … We are planning to order 300 pounds of trout, so there will be plenty of fish for everyone to come out, and you keep what you catch.”