West Virginia veterans recognized at Veteran’s Day Parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today was the 78th Veteran’s Day Parade in the Capitol City. Immediately following the parade, there was a ceremony at Haddad Riverfront Park. Many veterans were proudly wearing their military uniforms, and hundreds gathered to show their support and appreciation for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
All branches come together and it’s the greatest family to be apart of.”Corina Whittington, Current Staff Sgt. Army National Guard
After the program ended there was a pinning for all of the Vietnam Veterans that never got a proper welcome home. The pinning was completed by Senator Capito.
