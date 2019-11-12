West Virginia veterans recognized at Veteran’s Day Parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today was the 78th Veteran’s Day Parade in the Capitol City. Immediately following the parade, there was a ceremony at Haddad Riverfront Park. Many veterans were proudly wearing their military uniforms, and hundreds gathered to show their support and appreciation for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Ken Rubin: Awarded Veteran
John Mcsweeny, Charles Atrip, Homer Christian: All Vietnam Veterans
Corina Whittington (left): Current Staff Sgt. Army National Guard
Freda Harmon (right): Current Air National Guard and her son (middle): Michael Harmon

All branches come together and it’s the greatest family to be apart of.”

Corina Whittington, Current Staff Sgt. Army National Guard
James Wall: Vietnam Veteran
Rodger Martin (Left), Jerry Vain (Middle), Jim Doss (Right): All Marine Vietnam Veterans

Jim Doss: Vietnam Veteran
(From Left) – Robert Konarske, Harrison “Chance” Jackson, Charden “Rock” Summons, Larry McGinnis: All Vietnam Veterans

Happy Veterans Day! I felt very honored to attend the Veterans Day program at Haddad Riverfront Park. I got to speak…

Posted by Erin Noon – WOWK 13 News on Monday, November 11, 2019

After the program ended there was a pinning for all of the Vietnam Veterans that never got a proper welcome home. The pinning was completed by Senator Capito.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events