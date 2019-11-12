West Virginia veterans recognized at Veteran’s Day Parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today was the 78th Veteran’s Day Parade in the Capitol City. Immediately following the parade, there was a ceremony at Haddad Riverfront Park. Many veterans were proudly wearing their military uniforms, and hundreds gathered to show their support and appreciation for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Ken Rubin: Awarded Veteran

John Mcsweeny, Charles Atrip, Homer Christian: All Vietnam Veterans

Corina Whittington (left): Current Staff Sgt. Army National Guard

Freda Harmon (right): Current Air National Guard and her son (middle): Michael Harmon

All branches come together and it’s the greatest family to be apart of.” Corina Whittington, Current Staff Sgt. Army National Guard

James Wall: Vietnam Veteran



Rodger Martin (Left), Jerry Vain (Middle), Jim Doss (Right): All Marine Vietnam Veterans









Jim Doss: Vietnam Veteran



(From Left) – Robert Konarske, Harrison “Chance” Jackson, Charden “Rock” Summons, Larry McGinnis: All Vietnam Veterans

After the program ended there was a pinning for all of the Vietnam Veterans that never got a proper welcome home. The pinning was completed by Senator Capito.

