CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Over 9,500 people have already cast their ballots this general election in Kanawha County, according to the County Clerks Office.

About half of those were cast at the election headquarters in downtown Charleston, and over 1,000 were cast at a new early voting precinct on the West Side.

“I think it’s great that they can make all the effort they can to facilitate all the voters, and being close to my house this is better than ever,” said Mike Pitzer, Charleston resident.

Early voting at the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council was supposed to be available for the Spring primary. However, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) ruled that county officials had missed the deadline to list the address.

City Council member Chuck Overstreet (D), who represents part of the West Side, said many of the voters in that area are minority and low income. He said the fight to open this location for early voting was worth it.

“I just think it’s wonderful, and like I said, it’s not going away. We’re going to fight for it and see if we can get some more,” Overstreet said.

Keith Cox, a Charleston resident, said the new location is convenient and more accessible than downtown Charleston.

“Where you can vote is extremely important especially in an area like this where I think fewer people have cars and access to public transportation,” he said. “It’s really important to be able to know that you can walk somewhere to vote.”

Early voting is available at nine locations in Kanawha County:

Cross Lanes Sheriff’s Department

Belle Town Hall

City of St. Albans City Hall

Sissonville Library

Elkview Community Center

Marmet Town Hall

City of Nitro Police Department

Voter Registration Office in Downtown Charleston

Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council on Virginia St. West.

The last day for early voting is Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.