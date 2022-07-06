A vessel sink adds a unique touch but needs a special faucet to accommodate its high sides.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements.

West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based on planned capital projects and post-acquisition investment in troubled systems in 2023 totaling $48.7 million.

The filing says the proposed surcharge would be $2.88 monthly for average residential use, $12.59 for average commercial use and $337.47 for average industrial use.

The company requested that new rates to go into effect on Jan. 1.