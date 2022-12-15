HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The widow of a man shot and killed at a gas station last May took the stand in the case against the man accused of killing her husband.

Today in court, Dec. 15, 2022, Veronica Willis-Oldham testified that she and her husband, James Oldham had been in an argument at a gas station in May 2021 when the incident happened. The man on trial for the murder, Carl Rose, Jr., claims he was intervening in their dispute to help.

“When I was in the hospital, I mean from that moment that it happened, at first I thought it was fake,” Willis-Oldham said. “I thought it was fake at first, and then I was happy. And then, I saw the blood, and then he fell.”

The state rested its case today, and the defense will continue calling witnesses on Friday.