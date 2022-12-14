CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a major first for West Virginia. The Mountain State will be the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles along with the process of acquiring registration.

This is supposed to begin during the first quarter of 2023, according to the governor’s office.

The goal is for West Virginians to be able to access and keep their vehicle title whenever needed.

“Improving West Virginian’s experience at the DMV has been a priority of mine throughout my administration,” Justice said. “I am proud of the services our DMV has developed during my tenure and really excited to adopt a digital solution like this, one that really revolutionizes the process of vehicle titling for West Virginians.”

The governor’s office says the new process will reduce the paper trail, the days vehicles sit in salvage yards for titles, and shorten the time people need to spend in the DMV.

According to the governor, the state’s current services will expand to facilitate the digital process by enabling online, mobile and contactless services for West Virginians, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers through the DMV’s online portal.