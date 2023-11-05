COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman was arrested in southern Arizona on Friday for fleeing from police and human smuggling.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Casto, 23, of Cross Lanes, was arrested near Miracle Valley, Arizona, which is around 94 miles from Tucson and 204 miles from Phoenix.

The CCSO said they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Casto at the intersection of Arizona State Route 92 and S Kings Ranch Road when they fled. They said speeds reached upwards of 110 mph.

The sheriff’s office said Casto was in the vehicle with five people without documentation to be in the U.S.

Casto was arrested and charged with human smuggling, unlawful flight from law enforcement and five counts of felony endangerment.