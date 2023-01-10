HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after police say she left a baby in a car outside a bar in Huntington and then fled from police.

According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police responded to a bar on the 800 block of 4th Ave. after dispatchers received a tip that a baby was alone in a car outside.

25-year-old Tori Lycans told officers that the car did not belong to her, but then she entered the car on the passenger side, climbed over into the driver’s side, and drove away, the criminal complaint said.

Officers chased Lycans as she drove at a high rate of speed until she crashed her vehicle into a light pole near 20 1/2 St. and Norway Ave., according to the complaint. Lycans was detained and placed in the back of a police vehicle where she proceeded to bang her head on and kick the door, the complaint said. She also allegedly tried to step out of the vehicle and kick an officer multiple times. The complaint said she also kneed the officer in the face.

Lycans’ child was in the backseat of the vehicle during the chase, and his car seat was not buckled in, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that once Lycans was taken to HPD headquarters, she continued to hit her head on the wall and floor of the booking room. Officers performed field sobriety tests, and Lycans’ BAC was 0.120. She showed signs of impairment and was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital to be cleared for jail.

Lycans is charged with obstructing an officer, driving with a revoked license, battery on a governmental representative, child neglect creating risk of injury, and driving under the influence.

Her bond was set at $51,000 surety/cash, and she is being held at Western Regional Jail.