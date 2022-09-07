PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the Turkey Creek area of Pike County.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Faith Browning, 27, of Williamson, West Virginia, claimed she had been driving from friend’s home in the area when she took the curve too fast and lost control of the vehicle.

A uniform citation from the KSP says while speaking with Browning, a trooper “detected a strong odor” from an alleged alcoholic beverage on Browning’s breath. The trooper also described Browning’s eyes as “red and glassy.”

According to the uniform citation, Browning then allegedly admitted that about three hours before she began driving, she had been drinking “about three shots of Jägermeister mixed in drinks with redbull.” The citation states when given a breath test, Browning registered a 0.086.

Troopers say they found a large, open bottle of Jägermeister in the driver’s floorboard that contained about four ounces in the bottle.

Troopers say Browning had an 11-year old passenger in the back seat was injured and was taken to a local medical center for treatment. Browning was also transported from the scene.

According to the citation, troopers interviewed the child at the hospital who told troopers Browning and a passenger in the front seat had been drinking “for some time” before the crash and “both appeared ‘drunk.'” The child also said Browning was allegedly driving at a high speed.

Troopers say, allegedly, neither Browning nor her front-seat passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Browning faces charges of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of over .08, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and failure to wear seatbelts.