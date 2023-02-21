KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing wanton endangerment charges after allegedly wielding a firearm during an argument with her husband.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Alum Creek around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, regarding an argument that allegedly escalated to physical violence.

Deputies say the victim told them his wife, identified as Elizabeth Smock, 48, had allegedly come home intoxicated and began arguing with him. According to the KCSO, the victim said Smock was allegedly screaming, throwing objects and struck him in the back of the head.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the victim recorded video that allegedly depicts the suspect pointing a handgun at him, and then throwing the firearm at him. Deputies say the video also allegedly shows Smock waving the firearm around on the front porch and making attempts to fire it.

Deputies say while reviewing the video, they saw a “large kitchen knife” on the living room floor, which they believe the suspect may have allegedly thrown toward the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smock was arrested on a felony count of wanton endangerment with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery with a weapon.