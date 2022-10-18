CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced on a misdemeanor charge in an election fraud case.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, Kathryn Nestor of Vienna, West Virginia entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of “False Swearing” in August for signing the names of others upon a mayoral candidate’s nomination petition without those individuals’ authority.

Warner says Nestor will spend six months on unsupervised probation and pay a $50 fine. Warner also says Nestor was sentenced to 10 days in jail, but the magistrate in the case suspended that portion of the sentence.

According to Warner’s office, the Nestor was accused of illegally signing the names to the nomination petition for a candidate in the 2020 Vienna Municipal Election’s mayoral race.

Those seeking a nomination to become a candidate through a nomination petition are required to obtain a certain number of signatures from registered voters in the political division for that race in order to have their name on the ballot, Warner says. He adds the votes must personally sign their own names in their own handwriting.

Anyone who sees or hears of any possible suspicious activity or irregularities regarding elections can call 877-FRAUD-WV or can text “WV” to 45995 to file a complaint.