SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston.

“I didn’t know what to think. I was excited,” said Tammie Jenkins, the manager of Tiger Mart. “We usually don’t hear that here.”

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five of the numbers, but not the Mega Ball. They also said the ticket holder did not purchase the Megaplier.

According to Tiger Mart workers, the lucky winners were regular customers, and when they showed up Wednesday to check their ticket, they were very excited.

“That one was just one of our regular $2 tickets. It was just a $2 ticket,” said Jennifer Ball, assistant manager of Tiger Mart. “I’m happy for them. She seemed really excited when I handed the ticket back.”

Lottery officials said winners have 180 days after the drawing to cash in their tickets, and if the prize is over $1 million the winner can decide to remain anonymous.

“We usually tell people, ‘You never know that could be the winner,'” said Jenkins.

Even though West Virginia sold a $1 million ticket sold, the Mega Million jackpot continues to climb reaching $1.35 billion after no winner on Tuesday. Lottery officials said the estimated cash value is $707.9 million.

The next Mega Million drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets for that drawing must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Friday.