RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — There was so much to do and see at Ripley’s West Virginia Fall Chocolate Festival on Saturday.

The event was just an all-around great time with face painting, children singing, and sweet treats. Local shops provided anything and everything chocolate, tempting the tastebuds of attendees.

The fun continued with a Monster Mash costume party and Rocky Horror Picture karaoke show, perfect for Halloween weekend!