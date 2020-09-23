West Virginia’s former health officer says she has COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s former public health director Dr. Cathy Slemp says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Slemp wrote in an op-ed that she was quarantining in her child’s old bedroom after contracting the virus.

Gov. Jim Justice had forced Slemp out of her role as state health officer in June over what he called inaccuracies in case reporting.

