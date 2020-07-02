UPDATE: All westbound lanes of I-64 near the Oakwood exit have been re-opened.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews have shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Oakwood exit due to a vehicle crash.
Officials do not know yet when the lanes will re-open.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Health officials: Don’t forget healthcare during pandemic
- Florida sheriff says he will deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
- UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-64 near Oakwood exit re-opened
- Man charged with conspiring to hide kids’ bodies in his yard
- 13 News Now webcast, Wednesday, July 1: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- New Kanawha County Superintendent looks at how to re-open schools
- Megadeth and Lamb of God cancels Huntington concert
- Heat wave heading into July 4th
- More controversy over Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 spending plan
- McGrath raises Russia bounty issue in Kentucky Senate race