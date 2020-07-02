UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-64 near Oakwood exit re-opened

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: All westbound lanes of I-64 near the Oakwood exit have been re-opened.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews have shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Oakwood exit due to a vehicle crash.

Officials do not know yet when the lanes will re-open.

