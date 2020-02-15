Westbound lanes of Route 60 shut down in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The westbound lanes of US 60 in Kanawha County are shut down due to an unknown incident.

The incident is taking place at the 2700 block of Route 60 near the Quincy Shoney’s in eastern Kanawha County.

BREAKING: 2 vehicle accident that shut down the westbound lanes of US 60 by Shoney’s in Quincy. Police say there are injuries involved. pic.twitter.com/9TefDGqMQq — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) February 15, 2020

Dispatchers say that a vehicle may have struck an individual, but crews are still at the scene investigating the incident.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Police, Belle Fire, West Virginia State Police, and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more info on this developing story as new details emerge.