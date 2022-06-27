HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the laws about abortion are changing and debated across the nation, Tri-State organizations say they want expectant parents to know about their options.

“We have received more calls about the foster care process in the last few days. We talk to them a little bit about the process and give them a little bit of information and them we follow up with them,” said Diana Lucas with Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

Lucas says those with the organization pride themselves in being non-judgmental and allowing the mother to be as hands on as they prefer to ensure they’re comfortable.

“The mother can be as involved or not involved as they want to be. If they want a private adoption, we can help with that. If they want a closed adoption, we can help with that,” Lucas says.

Those at A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center, a clinic for pregnant women, say they’re also hands on for those who need the help as well.

“Many people think that once the baby’s born that we’re done with them, but we’re not,” said director Diane Bilbrey. She says they guide women through options that may appear to be intimidating.

“There are other options. One option is to go full term and take care of the baby, and we will help them with the classes. Or the other option is to put the baby up for adoption and we can seek out an organization to help them,” said Bilbrey.

Bilbrey says they “want the community to know [they’re] here for them,” so beyond emotional support, they also offer diapers, wipes, clothing, and other necessities to new moms.

If you would like to learn more information about the Children’s Home Society of WV, you can reach them here. For more information on A New Beginning Resource Pregnancy Center, you can reach them here.