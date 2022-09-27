WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Looking for a great book? Here are some titles librarians across the Mountain State are recommending!
WOWK 13 News reached out to several public libraries throughout the state to learn more about what books their librarians say are their favorites or what they see checked out from their library the most.
Elizabeth Fraser with the Kanawha County Public Library Reference Services recommends:
- “Paper: Paging Through History” by Mark Kurlansky
- “Black Past” by James Randall (Charleston history)
- “1776” by David McCullough
- “Kanawha County Images” by Stan Cohen
- “Hadrian’s Wall” by Adrian Goldsworthy
The KCPL’s main branch is located at 123 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 25301. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Savannah Perry with Wayne County Libraries recommends:
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
- “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica
- “Shattered” by James Patterson (Michael Bennett #14)
- “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart
- “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
The Ceredo-Kenova Public Library, the main branch of Wayne County Libraries, is located at 1200 Oak St, Kenova, WV 25530. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Pamela Thompson, director of the New Haven Library recommends:
- “Sugar and Salt: A Novel” by Susan Wiggs (Bella Vista Chronicles #4)
- “A Life Without Water” by Marci Bolden
- “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
- “Me Before You” by JoJo Moyes
- “No Way Out” by Fern Michaels
The New Haven Library is located at 106 Main St, New Haven, WV 25265. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Kathi Sherrill with the Matewan Public Library recommends:
- “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson
- “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson (Sequel to “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek”)
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
- “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris
- “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
The Matewan Public Library is located at 97 Frist Ave, Matewan, WV 25678. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Jocelyn Gibson with the Sutton Public Library recommends:
- “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut
- “There There” by Tommy Orange
- “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton
- “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros
- “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams
The Sutton Public Library is located at 500 Main St, Sutton, WV 26601. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Robin Bartlett with the Richwood Public Library recommends:
- “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- “Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulak
- “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz
- “The Change” by Kirsten Miller
- “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty
The Richwood Public Library is located at 8 White Ave, Richwood, WV 26261. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Laura Carroll with the Ohio County Public Library recommends:
- “Six Crimson Cranes” by Elizabeth Lim
- “The Confession” by Jessie Burton
- “The Trees” by Percival Everett
- “Woman of Light” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
- “Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness
The Ohio County Public Library is located at 52 16th St, Wheeling, WV 26003. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Sara Curley with the Bolivar Harpers Ferry Public Library recommends:
- “Persuasion” by Jane Austen
- “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackey
- “The Cat Who Saved Books” by Sosuke Natsukawa
- “The Castle Glower Series” by Jessica Day George (recommended by Sara as an audiobook)
The Bolivar Harpers Ferry Public Library is located at 151 Polk St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Ann Farr with the Greenbrier County Public Library recommends:
- “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger
- “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson
- “The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and his People” by Rick Bragg
- “The Last Bus to Wisdom” by Ivan Doig
- “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
The Greenbrier County Public Library is located at 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!
Editor’s Note: This list contains just a small portion of the local libraries within our region. To find out more about the library closest to you, visit the Library Locator page of the West Virginia Library Commission’s website.