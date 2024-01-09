CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many people who remember the 2014 Elk River water crisis will never forget one distinguishing characteristic of the toxic leak: its smell.

“Licorice… I mean that’s what it smelled like,” recalled then-Charleston Mayor Danny Jones.

“I thought the smell smelled like blueberry… blueberry muffins,” remembered Krista Snodgrass.

That sweet smell that hovered over West Virginia’s capital city on that chilly Thursday morning, was anything but sweet. An estimated 11,000 gallons of the toxic chemical methylcyclohexane methanol (MCHM), used to clean coal, leaked into the Elk River in Charleston on that day.

The chemical spewer from an above-ground container owned by the company Freedom Industries.

That large spill instantly created a water crisis for some 300,000 people in nine counties: Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay.

One of those affected by the toxic water was Honey May, who was working in public relations at the time. May said the disaster was harmful to her health.

“It was almost like it was happening in slow motion. I was sick – and I actually cannot prove that I was made sick because I took a hot shower in contaminated water,” she said.

On that day, May decided to become a full-time environmentalist. She eventually became the WV Director of the Sierra Club.

“If someone would have said ‘Are you an environmentalist?’ I would have said ‘Sure,” but other than that … that I had any real passion for the work and now … that’s what I do.” she said.

Snodgrass remembered that 10-year mark of the water crisis vividly. It was her first year planning the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Convention. Over 80 queens showed up at the Charleston Civic Center for a pageant. Their stay filled three hotels.

“It was a little bit of a panic because we didn’t know what was gonna happen, she said. “Luckily, people were willing to help us.”

The water crisis hit home for Snodgrass too.

“Having a very young child at home – (I’m) not sure what was gonna happen,” she said. What effect is this gonna have on us? What effect is it going to have on our kids.”

Then-Mayor Jones first heard about the water in the afternoon. After taking a drink from a water fountain, he knew immediately that something was wrong.

“A feeling of desperation. I knew right then that we were in real trouble,” said Jones.

Jones felt that the only thing he could control in the crisis – was the important public message. He wanted to make sure to keep the public informed and calm.

“What you have to remember is that… the town shut down and it (crisis) went on for a while,” said Jones.

Looking back, Jones believes that West Virginia American Water should have shut off water to its customers immediately to allow for cleanup on the river first. But make no mistake, Jones lays most of the blame on Freedom Industries, calling it “corporate irresponsible.”

“The owner of the company had been there 9 years. He knew the territory, but when I asked him how did the chemicals get through the wall, he said he didn’t know,” recalled Jones. “And I pulled out a picture and showed him holes in the tank So that shouldn’t have been allowed They might have been able to prevent a lot of that,” he said.

Now, 10 years after the water disaster, each offers their opinions about it and possible lessons learned.

“The government entities are prepared (for disasters), but if external forces put something in the river and the water company doesn’t shut the water off, it could happen again,” said Jones.

“Government … we can say they don’t do this … they don’t do that … but government is made up of people just like you snd met. So the onus is on us to a certain extent to pay attention to what’s going on,” said May.

“This was something completely different. I was unsafe. It’s something we do take for granted that we have good, clean water that we could use and drink,” said Snodgrass.