BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – When a person disappears, their loved ones are sometimes left with little to no information on what might have happened to them.

You might have seen pictures of missing person reports floating around social media. Across the tri-state, these reports can be from less than a year to more than 50-years-old.



Maudie Burton (pictured on the left) and Dixie Barker (pictured on the right).

Mark Burton’s grandmother Maudie May Burton-Diamond has been missing since 1941 and Vickie Stepp’s grandmother Dixie Barker has been missing for a little more than 39 years.





Kayla Marie Eitel (pictured on the left), Janet Jolene Stephens Brown (middle picture), and Eddie Tate Jr. (pictured on the right).

Others are more recent, like Kayla Marie Eitel, who went missing on January 4th, 2016, Janet Jolene Stephens Brown, who’s been missing since October 14th, 2009, and Eddie Tate Jr., who went missing on March 17th, 2021.

No matter when they went missing, their families are not giving up hope. During a meeting at the Boyd County Library Midland Branch Sunday afternoon, these friends and family members shared their heartbreaking stories.

Many claim they have been working with law enforcement, but are still unable to find the answers their seeking, which is where meetings like this come into play.

A private investigator was also at the meeting, answering questions and offering advice for finding information about their loved ones.

While some say meeting with the investigator and asking their questions is helpful, they find the support from other families helps them keep hope alive.

It’s humbling to know that there are other people here that are willing to help us find our loved ones. Ashley Gibson, Eddie Tate Jr.’s sister

While their situations might be different, they share a common goal and that is to find peace and closure.